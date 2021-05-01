“We are here to serve every Guyanese” -Manickchand

…as Government’s 20,000 Scholarship Programme rolls out in Region Three

As the Government of Guyana continues to roll out its 20,000 Online Scholarship Programme countrywide, the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said today in Region Three that her government is here to serve every Guyanese by providing this opportunity.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand delivering remarks today at the outreach activity at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility

Minister Manickchand told those in attendance at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility that their presence today is evidence that Guyanese are buying into the initiative and recognize the benefits that are possible by applying for a scholarship under the programme to pursue a course of study.

This scholarship programme is being managed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Service and executed by the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar speaking at today’s event

Minister Manickchand said that the establishment of GOAL is a promise being delivered to provide learning opportunities to Guyanese across Guyana at no cost to them. She said the programme was crafted due to consultations and engagements at the community level to ascertain what are the needs of the population as it relates to academic development.

She explained through GOAL which is lead by Professor Dr. Jacob Opadeyi, Guyana is collaborating with renowned universities from Asia, Europe and the Caribbean to provide online courses that offer certificate, diploma, bachelor’s degree, master’s and PhD qualifications to successful students.

Member of Parliament Dr. Tandika Smith delivering her address today

Further, she said that among the over 80 programmes available, some do not require formal qualifications. She added that there is the Bachelor’s Preparatory Programme (BPP) that allows persons who have not obtained the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) to pursue a degree programme upon completion.

Minister Manickchand told residents of Region Three that there is a programme for everyone, from medicine, nursing, teaching and education, dairy farming, Motorcycle service and repairs, among others.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand assisting persons today at Leonora with their application process

She said that the beauty of the programme is that it is being offered at no cost to Guyanese. According to the Education Minister, successful applicants are not required to pay an application fee to the universities, tuition fees nor a fee to collect their certificate.

Head of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning Professor Dr. Jacob Opadeyi assisting police officers with their application process during today’s outreach at Leonora

She said, “As a government, we are paying for it and we believe that is us buying for you a brighter future. This will be free of cost for each of you that is successful.”

Minister Manickchand comforted those gathered today that after being awarded the scholarship they will not be left alone to complete the programme. She said that successful applicants will continue to have the support of the Government of Guyana.

Region Three residents filling out their application forms at today’s outreach exercise

“We are holding your hand through this programme. We are ensuring that while you go to work and look after your families, we are walking with you and supporting you to give you the push you need to reach the next level. You will get whatever support you need to go on this programme and be successful.” Minister Manickchand remarked.

Addressing the negative comments made in the public towards the programme, Minister Manickchand told residents today that anyone who persuades Guyanese to not apply should not be taken seriously.

Speaking to the men and women today, Minister Manickchand advised that anything which allows someone to be able to earn for themselves and look after their families without depending on anyone else should be embraced and taken advantage of.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar who is from Region Three said that he was happy to see the turnout and interest in the programme. He advised residents that they should make the best of the opportunity. “This programme is for every boy and girl who were told that they can’t do better…You can do better with education,” Minister Indar noted.

Some of the attendees at today’s outreach exercise at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility

He spoke of his humble beginnings and said that he wished such an opportunity was available to him when growing up. He encouraged residents to choose this moment to take the next step at developing themselves so that they can improve their standard of living and enjoy a better life.

Member of Parliament, Dr. Tandika Smith said told residents today they were in the right place at the right time. She said that completing a programme of choice will see persons uplifting themselves, their families, communities and country. She said, “it is a life-changing opportunity. It says that this government is working for you and in the best interest of your families.”

Some of the attendees at today’s outreach exercise at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility

Also delivering remarks was Regional Chairman of Region Three Inshan Ayube who said that the Region witnessed today a commitment from a government towards an advanced country. He said, “If we want to move the country forward then education is important.” Interested persons can apply for their scholarship to pursue one of the many programmes by visiting GOAL’s website at: www.goal.edu.gy. Also present at today’s event was Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vikash Ramkissoon and Regional Education Officer, Mr. Devindra Persaud.