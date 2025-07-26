“We are pursuing a lifetime of development”- President Ali slams “clickbait” policies touted by PPP/C’s political rivals

new medical school, faculty of engineering for Region Two

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), slammed the political opposition for offering “short-term” policies to the people of Guyana, while the philosophy of PPP/C is interested in advancing a “lifetime of development”.

The head of state was speaking at the largest political gathering in Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, when he made the remarks on Saturday evening.

President Ali speaking to the crowd gathered at Anna Regina, Region Two

He reminded the thousands in attendance that under the astute leadership of the PPP/C Administration, the Essequibo region is rising, a region that was once neglected by the previous A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (AFC) coalition government.

And in the next five years, massive development will be rolled out under the PPP/C’s leadership, ensuring that Guyanese livelihoods are improved, not just for a year, but for a lifetime.

“Development is not about now alone… it is about five years from now… development calls for policies, ideas and programmes that will ensure success not for one day…but for a lifetime,” the president stated.

He called out the PPP/C’s rivals, saying, “They believe they will buy people’s dignity…that is not development — that is bribery.”

To this end, he announced the establishment of a medical school in Region Two for the first time. This will allow thousands of youth from Essequibo and riverine communities to pursue their dreams in the medical profession.

Additionally, the president announced that, “We will be investing in all these facilities so that you can have a faculty of engineering right here in Essequibo, so your children can become engineers.”

The president is currently outlining a comprehensive vision for the future, highlighting specific plans and projects for the Region Two economy.