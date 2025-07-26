‘We are the only party that has a plan for the future’ – VP Jagdeo says to Region Three residents

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, emphasised that the PPP/C is the only political party with a well-structured development plan aimed at ensuring equitable benefits for all Guyanese and leading them towards a better quality of life.

“Our plans are well laid out. People are hopeful and more united than ever. Every single Guyanese will have the opportunity to prosper…We must ensure that every community in Guyana is safe and clean,” he stated during a public meeting at Tarla Dam in Meten-Meer-Zorg, Region Three, on Friday.

Region Three residents gathered at the public meeting at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg on Friday

Highlighting the party’s proven track record of fulfilling commitments over the past five years, Dr Jagdeo asserted that the PPP/C is the sole party that has demonstrated that Guyana can achieve prosperity in a sustained way.

Since 2020, he explained that the PPP/C has ensured continuous development in education, housing, healthcare, infrastructure, and job opportunities.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“We’re the only party with a track record you can be proud of. We deliver on our promises. We are the only party with a plan for the future. We’re the only party that brings people together,” he pointed out.

He reassured the large crowd of Region Three residents that the PPP/C will rise to every challenge and find solutions that align with the aspirations of the Guyanese people. To achieve this, he stated, “It requires hard work, and each of you must play your part.”

In outlining the PPP/C’s plans for the next five years, Dr Jagdeo mentioned that improved access to quality healthcare will soon be available as the De Kinderen Regional Hospital is set to be commissioned shortly.

In terms of infrastructure, thousands of new roads have been constructed, improving connectivity and reducing travel time for many commuters and residents.

“We are building all the necessary bridges in Berbice because, in the next term, we will construct a high-span, toll-free bridge,” Dr. Jagdeo explained.

In just a month, thousands of residents in Regions Three and Four will gain access to the new four-lane, high-span, and toll-free New Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The government has surpassed its manifesto commitment by delivering nearly 40,000 scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), in addition to other cash grants. Dr Jagdeo announced that a transportation grant will also be provided to every school-aged child to assist with their travel expenses.

The government’s aggressive housing plan will continue, with the development of 15,000 house lots currently underway in the region.

Under a PPP/C Government, the vice president assured that every single Guyanese will have a secure and prosperous future.