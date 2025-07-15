“We don’t want to take away people’s freedom, we want to protect it” – NISA Head

Guyana’s strategic military framework is committed to the protection of its people and sovereignty, to ensure that peace and safety remain intact and are of paramount importance.

Appearing in the most recent episode of ‘Safeguarding Our Nation‘, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Colonel Sheldon Howell said that the implementation of national security initiatives falls within the confines of the laws of Guyana.

Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Colonel Sheldon Howell

“We do not want to take away people’s freedom, we want to protect it. Yes, we use CCTV, sophisticated cameras, drones, satellite imagery and other AI systems that detect patterns…,” the NISA head explained, adding that “we stick rigidly to the laws that govern us.”

Security Camera System in place in the city

Elaborating further, Col. Howell said that “every piece of equipment is logged and audited, and there is no access to footage without traceability. We also have strict access control and oversight systems. Soon we will have an oversight board with civil society voices.”

The head of NISA announced plans to improve the protection of children by enhancing response mechanisms for missing persons.

“We have also upgraded the response mechanism for missing persons, especially children, and soon enough as well. We will have a national alert system that sends real-time information to your phones, TVs, radios and social media platforms….These tools are not threats. Once it is used with discipline and purpose, [it] will earn the public’s trust,” he said.

What is being done?

When questioned about what is being done to safeguard Guyana’s valuable human resources, Col. Howell pointed out that “Guyana’s patrimony is not just oil, gold or timber. It is our identity, our future, and our sovereignty,” acknowledging that “there are many attempts by illicit actors to exploit it, especially in our hinterland and vulnerable areas.”

Col. Howell gave an example of smart technology being used in the hinterland region, stating that the joint services collaborate with the Guyana Forestry Commission and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to track illegal logging and mining.

“We use drones, satellite imagery and other technology, and most importantly, along with community intelligence, to provide that information for us to shut down those illegal mining operations. Within the past year, in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine, we have done that,” Howell explained.

Guyana’s waters are also being monitored. Col. Howell explained, “For example, along our rivers, we have intercepted many gold smuggling operations and unregulated dredging, especially near our borders.”

Explaining how forward operating units act quickly to minimise damage, Col Howell said “our Coast Guard, the Police Marine Wing, the Maritime Administration and Department and the customs Anti-Narcotics unit are protecting our marine resources from illegal fishing vessels, especially from Venezuela, and from illegal drug trafficking and armed trafficking groups, we are now using sophisticated, state-of-the-art coastal radars and AIS systems to protect and monitor our sea space in real time.”

In Guyana’s commercial areas, Col Howell stated that naval presence has increased, particularly where oil exploration occurs.

One of the GDF’s Naval vessels

“In our exclusive economic zone, especially near our oil exploration installations, we have increased maritime patrols and our domain awareness, supported deeply by our international partners like the United States and our regional allies,” Howell mentioned.

Image of Guyana’s territorial boundaries

In his call to action from the public at large, the national intelligence director reminded citizens of the importance of community reporting if they suspect illegal activities are taking place in their environs.

“If you observe something, whether it is illegal dredging, illegal mining or a foreign vessel, make a call. Your call can save lives or protect national assets,” he stated.

Wheel of NISA Coverage

“It is not someone else’s job. It’s all of ours. So whether you live in this city, in the interior, (whether) you wear a uniform or not, we are all part of this. Security is not living in fear; it is living in freedom, knowing that your country has your back and you have your part to play too. So, if you hear something, say something. If you have a business, tighten your systems; if someone is in trouble, help them. And if you are a parent like me, talk to your children. We are building a Guyana where security is everybody’s business, and we are safer because of it,” Col Howell said during his interview with host Marcia Hope.

Safeguarding Our Nation Episode