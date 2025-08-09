“We have five years of transformative, visionary leadership” – PM

Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips is proud of the track record of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government that has transformed the lives of Guyanese.

Speaking to thousands of supporters clad in red, yellow and black in Bartica on Saturday, the PM noted that “We have five years of transformative, visionary leadership.”

Speaking on the national promise of delivering more than 50,000 house lots to Guyanese in five years, Bartica, he said, was not left out.

PM Phillips revealed that “We have over 500 houelots and housing schemes being delivered right in Bartica.”

In addition, a 1 megawatt solar farm has been built and is now servicing Bartica and the surrounding communities.

The prime minister reminded everyone that in the past five years, $120 billion has been distributed to increase the salaries of public servants, teachers, and healthcare workers.

PM Phillips declared that Bartica is now breathing new life under his government.

“Remember when we took office, Bartica things were brown. It looked dead. Now, Bartica is alive and kicking again because of the PPP/C.”