“We have the golden opportunity to break the back of racism in this country,” VP Jagdeo

– Urge Alexander Village residents to rally behind the PPP/C

General Secretary and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has appealed to residents of Alexander Village to rally behind the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) at the upcoming polls, saying the nation now has the “golden opportunity to break the back of racism” once and for all.

Addressing a massive crowd on Wednesday evening, Dr Jagdeo said over the last five years, the PPP/C has built the only national movement as evidenced by the support coming from Guyanese of all backgrounds, races, and religions.

According to him, this unified support is because of the PPP/C’s consistent delivery on promises made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. Despite losing two years to COVID-19, the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government has fulfilled every single commitment, he said.

“We go into these elections with great credibility,” he added, noting that the PPP/C is the only party with realistic plans. These carefully crafted plans will deliver prosperity for all citizens, with targeted support for housing, land, home improvements, education for children, better pensions and world-class facilities in every single community.

“Only the PPP/C can deliver that,” the VP declared. He went on to outline additional community development commitments, including improved sanitation, paved roads, street lighting, security cameras, and safe recreational spaces.

The seasoned politician sought to contrast the PPP/C’s leadership with the opposition, describing President Dr Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips as the most experienced candidates to manage the country.

He cited numerous achievements under President Ali’s leadership, including Guyana becoming the fastest-growing economy in the world.

“You have to put your future, your children’s future in the hands of the experienced people… and the only experienced candidates are Irfaan Ali and Mark Phillips,” Dr Jagdeo declared to a lively audience.

He also raised national security concerns about the leader of the WIN party, highlighting concerns raised by the United States (U.S) Government on questionable dealings and ties to Venezuela.

And so, “The choice is clear,” VP Jagdeo told the gathering, ending his remarks by urging residents to carry the message back to their communities and turn out in numbers on September 1st to secure an overwhelming victory.

He shared the stage in Alexander Village with President Ali, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and several young PPP/C candidates.