“We hold you in high regard” − Min Edghill tells injured DHBC staff

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday visited two staff members of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, who were recently injured while on duty.

During the minister’s visit to the residence of Woman Special Constable (WSC) Janice Canzious at Wales, Region Three. During the visit, the minister handed over a hamper and monetary contribution to the mother and her family.

The Ministry of Public Works’ team handing over a hamper to the eldest child of WSC Janice Canzious

WSC Canzious, a staff for four years was hit by a motor vehicle while performing duties on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on December 7, 2022.

The minister related that the health of the employees is a priority.

“There is nothing we can do to compensate for your health but we wanted to let you know that we hold you in high regard. We are sorry about this accident; we want you to recover fully… we pray for your speedy and full recovery.”

The minister also visited Ship Supervisor, Andy Duke of Stewartville, Region Three, who was injured during a collision involving the Panamanian Vessel, MT Tradewind Passion in October,2022.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill visiting Ship Supervisor, Andy Duke and his wife

Duke, who is set to undergo surgery for his injured leg has been assured that those associated expenses will be taken care of.

“Good news right, the surgery will be the first week in January, I wasn’t going to come here without getting that matter resolved. We will continue to look out for your interest,” the minister stated.

Duke and his wife expressed gratitude to the minister, management and staff of the DHBC for constantly checking in on him and ensuring his wellbeing.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

