‘We need unity to accelerate the country’s development’ − Min Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said a united Guyana is necessary to accelerate the country’s development for the benefit of all.

The minister made the statement on Wednesday as he witnessed the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead at the Region Four flag raising ceremony.

“We want togetherness, we want unity so that we can accelerate development and create opportunities for everyone as a country that we can all move ahead and become prosperous… Let us work together to make Guyana a better place for all of us,” he said during his address at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The minister said there is much to celebrate as he reflected on the struggles and sacrifices of our ancestors, which has paved the way for the Guyana we enjoy today.

“This is something that we must think about and find ways and means of commemorating what happened and remind our citizens in the region about the history and where we came from. So, what we have today was really fought for, with our people sacrificing their lives to earn this freedom we have today. These were events that helped to forge and shape this country and because of these events we are where we are today.”

To this end, the minister highlighted a series of initiatives within the health sector that will complement and enhance the lives of every citizen, specifically in Region Four.

Health Developments

Some 34 doctors were appointed to serve persons that reside along the East Coast of Demerara. This is a significant as there were only four doctors serving the area prior.

A state-of-the-art Dialysis Centre at Lusignan will be established.

Two regional hospitals are being developed on the East Coast of Demerara and the East Bank of Demerara, which will have an inpatient capacity of 75 beds, two operating theatres, a minor theatre, a suite for medical imaging including CT scans, modern laboratory, a new accident and emergency department and a host of outpatient services including dental and ophthalmological services.

For the first time, Guyanese women will benefit from a modern Maternal and Child Health Hospital, which is being constructed at Ogle, East Coast Demerara. The hospital when completed will have 256 beds, of which 100 will be dedicated to mothers with complications, and 156 for children. It will have a full complement of sub-specialities to cater to all paediatric diseases.

This year’s Mashramani is being celebrated under the theme ‘Mixing and Matching as One Guyana’.

