“We voting red because government will pay all exam fees for CSEC and CAPE” – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, said Guyanese have a myriad of reasons to continue supporting the PPP/C Government.

Fired up by thousands of supporters of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government at Lusignan during its final grand rally on Saturday, Minister Nandlall said the developmental initiatives already implemented and those planned will propel President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to a second term.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, speaking to the residents at the public meeting

“We voting red for $100,000 cash grant for our children. We voting red because our pensioners will receive a minimum of $50,000 a month, along with a transportation grant for another $50,000.

We voting red for public assistant grant will increase to $40 000 a month. We voting red because government will pay all exam fees for CSEC and CAPE examinations. We voting red because of free tuition at the University of Guyana,” AG Nandlall said.

He also outlined the world-class hospitality institute to be constructed to train Guyanese to work in international hotels currently under construction in Guyana.

AG Nandlall also pointed to the fact that all the major bridges in the country are toll-free, allowing Guyanese to save billions yearly.

As such, the Attorney General declared, “You have every reason to vote solidly for the People’s Progressive Party.”