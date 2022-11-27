We want to work with you – President Ali tells Leopold St residents 

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali told residents of Leopold Street in Werk-en-Rust that his Government’s development plan for the country will positively impact every single community and benefit all of its citizens.

He made this assertion as he interacted with scores of residents during a visit to the area this morning.

President Ali speaking with a resident of Leopold Street

“Today, I am here because we are concerned about every single Guyanese. We are concerned about every single community, and the plan and programme that we have for the development of Guyana involves every single citizen.”

The President said that his Government is proactive because it is genuinely concerned about the wellbeing of the citizens of Guyana. He said that the objective is to work with citizens at a community level to understand their individual needs.

“It is not a plan in which people sit in front of cameras at a press conference and talk nonsense. It is not a plan that is hatched in Congress Place or in Freedom House. It is a plan that comes from the heart. It is a plan that comes from the programmes that we went to the elections with. And that programme is to bring prosperity to everybody.”

The Head of State also asked the residents about issues affecting them and about ways the Government can aid their overall development. He pointed to the importance of training young people in technical areas to get them actively and positively involved in the development and transformation of the country while also speaking of the importance of education as well as opportunities for women.

President Ali with a young resident of Leopold Street

“Every community has the capacity to contribute positively to the development of our country … regardless of challenges, regardless of the history.”

President Ali urged those gathered to stand against being used as pawns and to “say to leaders that the time for divisive narrative has passed”.

He told the residents that the Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn as well as a team from the private sector, will return in the coming week to identify persons from the community to engage in training and job opportunities.

This morning’s visit was a continuation of President Ali’s commitment to engaging with communities all across Guyana.

He was joined by Minister Benn, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken (ag), senior members of the Guyana Police Force, as well as technical staff from the Office of the President.

