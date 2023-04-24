WIIN App to have MMG payment option by May

Women-own businesses will soon have the option to sell their products on the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s WIIN app via MMG in May.

This was disclosed by Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), where she highlighted that the initiative was in the pipeline for some time.

“We are looking at how the consumer can purchase online. We have started the work with MMG so that is something in the Month of May that is going to happen,” she noted.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

The WIIN app forms part of the ministry’s flagship programme Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), which was conceptualised to upskill Guyanese women, providing them with the tools for financial stability and empowerment.

Currently, the free advertising platform has registered over 800 women countrywide.

It is a simple and easy tool to use by both vendors and consumers. It can be downloaded locally and internationally on Android and Apple devices, displaying a wide range of local services and products.

Meanwhile, the WIIN programme has also seen a significant increase in its registration process this year with some 8,000 applicants.

Of which, Minister Persaud noted that majority of the applicants are gravitating to the online option of the programme.

Similarly, she noted that the garment construction training programme, “Is taking a national turn where we are taking that to all of the regions and we are working with women to take them to the point of income generation.”

Further, the minister committed to boosting the WIIN business incubator to ensure more women have access to marketing, quality control and insight on how they can improve their products to sustain and grow their businesses.

This is a result of the recently concluded ‘WE LIFT 3’ event which saw the majority of WIIN graduates participating.

