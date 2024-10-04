Withdrawal from the Natural Resource Fund
Pursuant to the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act 2021, as amended by the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act 2024, Parliamentary approval has been granted for US$1,586,150,331 (equivalent to G$329,885,563,088) to be withdrawn from the NRF in 2024.
In accordance with this approval, the Government of Guyana has made its fourth transfer for 2024, totalling US$300 million (equivalent to G$62.394 billion) from the NRF on October 1, 2024, to the Consolidated Fund. This transfer brings the accumulated withdrawals to date in 2024 to US$1.150 billion (equivalent to G$239.176 billion) within the total of US$1.586 billion (equivalent to G$329.9 billion) approved to be withdrawn in 2024.
CATEGORIES GovernmentMinistry of FinancePress Releases