Women and Girls Network to be launched

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is set to launch a Women and Girls Network, dedicated to providing not just mentorship but also transformative skills training that will empower the young girls of Guyana to reach for new heights of success and self-discovery.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security

Dr Vindhya Persaud

Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud made the announcement during a programme held to mark International Day of the Girl Child at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, on Monday.

Dr Persaud explained that the intention is to ensure girls are prepared for the many challenges they will undoubtedly encounter as they become women.

“We live in a world where we cannot divorce reality, and that reality is that girls experience many challenges,” she noted. “It is about you telling them what your challenges are…and how they can help you through mentorship to make your way exciting.”

Those who participated in Monday’s event will have access to all the programmes and support mechanisms through the Child Care and Protection Agency and the Human Services Ministry’s resources.

Environmental enthusiast Anette Arjoon engages participants at the Umana Yana on Monday

Minister Persaud also spoke of the positive impact girls are currently making in Guyana.

“If you look at education, more girls are finishing high school, there are more girls than men, or girls than boys, finishing the University of Guyana,” she stated.

During the event, participants took part in a brief mentorship session led by influential women from across Guyana.

They also participated in several games aimed at building bonds and improving their self-esteem.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud during the ‘Girl Power’ walk

Participants lined up for the ‘Girl Power’ walk

Young girls participating in archery

Young girl playing hopscotch

Participants playing a board game