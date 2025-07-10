Works will commence on South Rupununi roads soon – Min. Bharrat

Repairs on the South Rupununi roads will intensify once the weather changes.

Residents in parts of Region Nine have been experiencing difficulty traversing the roads due to the fact that heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding, making some roads impassable.

During a recent visit with village leaders, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat stated that the government was aware of the road conditions.

“We know what the situation is right now, and what I can commit to is that once the weather gets better and once we have more sun, we are going to work at ensuring that all of these roads are repaired in the earliest possible time. Already, the RMA (Rupununi Miners Association), the SRDC (South Rupununi District Council) and the RDC (Regional Democratic Council) are doing some work on the Deep South Road.”

The work on one road started at Lethem and goes all the way to the deep south.

Minister Bharrat speaking with village leaders

Additionally, attention will also be given to the road to Karasabai.

“We already awarded a contract to fix the bridge leading to Karasabai but unfortunately the area is flooded right now and nothing can be done, but I want to assure you that once the situation changes in terms of the weather, we will get back to work and we will ensure that these roads are in a better condition,” Minister Bharrat told the leaders.

The minister also noted that the road from Toka that leads to the South Pakaraimas will also be addressed.

“That is something that we are considering too, because if every time it rains, the Karasabai main road is flooded, we have to look at…how we develop the alternative,” he said.

Minister Bharrat said there have already been discussions with the RMA, RDC and the GGMC to do some improvement road work on the Karasabai main road as soon as possible.