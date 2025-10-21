World Trade Centre Georgetown marks new era in Guyana’s economic expansion

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, lauded the establishment of the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG), describing it as a “timely and visionary step” in Guyana’s development trajectory.

Minister Singh says the launch of WTCG coincides with a period of unprecedented economic growth and expanding global trade opportunities for Guyana.

Dr Singh delivered the feature address at the official launch of the WTCG in Kingston, Georgetown, on Tuesday.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashini Kumar Singh, during the launch ceremony of the World Trade Centre- Guyana

The senior finance minister extended congratulations to the Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Group, Komal Samaroo, and his team for their leadership in bringing the global brand to Guyana.

“President Ali attaches tremendous importance to this initiative. Georgetown and Guyana are now joining the family of great cities around the world that host World Trade Centres. This is indeed a historic milestone”, Dr Singh stated.

He commended DDL’s foresight in pursuing membership and licensing through the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA), describing the launch as “a reflection of the company’s long-standing commitment to global competitiveness.”

The newly commissioned World Trade Centre

Reflecting on recent discussions at the IMF–World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C., Dr Singh explained that small states, such as Guyana, face challenges including limited domestic markets and distance from major trading partners.

However, he emphasised that the Ali Administration has aggressively pursued strategies to “enlarge the economic space in which we operate.”

“From day one, President Ali restored to the top of the policy agenda the importance of improving our physical connectivity with our neighbours,” Dr Singh said, citing priority projects such as the Linden–Lethem road to Brazil and the Corentyne River Bridge to Suriname.

“We envision a Guyana where a producer can load up a lorry and take goods directly to Suriname or Brazil, where trade flows freely and efficiently across our region,” he said.

Minister Singh highlighted that Guyana’s rapid economic expansion provides a strong foundation for the success of the World Trade Centre.

Minister Singh and representatives of the World Trade Centre Guyana, Panama and Denver

Citing the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, Dr Singh said Guyana continues to record the highest growth rate in the Western Hemisphere, averaging nearly 40 per cent annually since 2021.

“By any standard, this is an extraordinary rate of economic growth without precedent worldwide,” he noted, adding that the government is determined to use this momentum to build “a globally competitive non-oil economy.”

Minister Singh reaffirmed the government’s full support for the initiative, noting that the World Trade Centre Georgetown will play a central role in unlocking new trade opportunities for local businesses.

“The establishment of the World Trade Centre Georgetown comes at precisely the right moment in our country’s economic history,” he said.

“We see it as having tremendous potential, particularly in relation to the growth and global integration of the Guyanese private sector.”

Chairman of Guyana’s Private Sector Commission (PSC), Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr, also shared Dr Singh’s point of view, noting that the government is doing their part and the private sector of Guyana is ready to do theirs.

Capt. Gerry Gouveia Jr., Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC)

“The opportunities in Guyana are endless. And when people said that we want to be the Dubai of the Caribbean, I’m going to say, no, we want to be the Guyana of the Caribbean, because we’re going to do more than they did,” Gouveia said.

This is the first World Trade Centre established within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and was commissioned in June of this year.

The World Trade Centres Association stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

WTC Georgetown (WTCG) Boasts approximately 37,500 sq. ft of office space in a modern seven-floor building. Conveniently located in Georgetown, it offers flexible spaces for modern offices in an environment designed to meet every business objective.

The Georgetown Centre can accommodate seminars, meetings, and other events. There are also options for long-term office space rentals, state-of-the-art Information & Communication Technology (ICT)/ Cybersecurity and trade missions.