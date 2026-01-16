‘Yas School of Inspiration’ open doors to children with disabilities

– President Ali describes the facility as a symbol of partnership, inclusion

The modern ‘Yas School of Inspiration’ in Crane on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) has opened its doors to 50 incredible children living with disabilities, offering them not just world-class facilities but a nurturing environment tailored to empower them to learn, thrive, and unleash their full potential.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, First Lady Arya Ali and the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, and several cabinet members, commissioned the modern facility on Thursday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, First Lady Arya Ali, Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy and Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony

In his feature address, President Ali said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government measures progress by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens, with equity guiding policies that ensure every child has a genuine chance to succeed.

“The Yas School of Inspiration is an embodiment of that covenant. It will foster understanding in a world that often fears difference. It will nurture potential, where unique minds are not seen as limited, but as wired for wonders we are only beginning to comprehend,” he underscored.

The support for children with disabilities does not end with just the physical building. President Ali announced that plans are underway, including initiatives supported by the First Lady’s Office, to create a safe, inclusive ecosystem within the compound.

The facility is equipped with world-class facilities, designed to help children learn and become the best version of themselves

This will be complemented by three purpose-built buses to ensure the safe and reliable transportation of students.

“You will have a facility that is… and the children will come and enjoy the beautiful space that we have here in this compound,” President Ali said, adding that, “it will be specifically designed for these children.“

Importantly, the president affirmed that a governing board will be established, comprising parents of children who are enrolled in the school. This approach, he explained, will ensure direct supervision, accountability and confidence in how the school is managed and operated.

While enrollment has already begun, careful matching of teachers to students is underway, and activities are expected to commence within the next few weeks.

President Ali touring the new facility

The project was executed by the Government of Guyana in conjunction with the Office of the First Lady, who partnered with the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish the $100 million facility.

President Ali described the presence of Minister Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy as a clear sign of the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Guyana.

“Today is a celebration of cooperation. Today is also the celebration of diplomacy at work. It’s a celebration of two states, two countries, coming together with a common understanding as to what value system we measure development by. And the value system we chose to adopt is one that put people first,“ President Ali said.

Minister Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome and described the school as more than an educational institution, but as a gateway to improve the quality of life, not only for the children, but also for their families.

President Ali and Minister Reem interact during the tour of the facility

“My leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, just like yours, President Irfaan, believe in an integrated, holistic community,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Sonia Parag highlighted the strides made over the years to improve education for children with disabilities, stating that the new school marks the 49th Special Education Needs (SEN) institution in Guyana.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, added that the school represents a deliberate commitment to place the lives, hopes and aspirations of persons living with disabilities at the centre of national development.

Also attending the commissioning ceremony were the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, among other officials.

This facility complements the $130 million state-of-the-art call and business centre for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), which is creating opportunities for hundreds of citizens.