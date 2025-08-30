‘You have a government that will always put you first’ – PM Phillips tells thousands at Lusignan

With just over 24 hours for general and regional elections, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has assured Guyanese of continued development under a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government, citing the government’s proven track record of delivering development that benefits every citizen.

Addressing a crowd at a grand rally at Lusignan Market Tarmac, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday, the prime minister is urging all Guyanese to turn out in numbers at the upcoming elections and cast their votes in support of the PPP/C.

The Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, addressing the large audience at the Lusignan rally

Highlighting that the PPP/C is inclusive in all of its policies and programmes, PM Phillips stated, “This is all about progress for every Guyanese. This is the only national party of Guyana…When you vote for the PPP/C, you are voting for five more years of progress and development.”

Over the last five years, he highlighted that the PPP/C has transformed communities countrywide, which is evidenced in the construction of schools, hospitals, and roads so that every Guyanese can live a better life.

From increased access to quality education to infrastructure development, Prime Minister Phillips stressed, “ Five years ago, you made the right decision [by voting] for the PPP/C because we have delivered five years of development…Anything you want, ask the PPP/C.”