Young Entrepreneurs Open Premium Eats Supermarket in Leonora

Premium Eats is a newly branded hypermarket, offering grocery, household, electrical and clothing items under one roof. The shopping concept was developed by a business-oriented couple, Jia Hui Young and Serenity Kanhai, after observing major departmental stores around the world.



As a supermarket which caters for everyone, Premium Eats provides discounts for service men and women, senior citizens, budgeted- families and many more groups. They also have a loyalty program where customers can gain points on their transactions to receive gifts and rewards.



Premium Eats will have its grand opening on Saturday 17th June 2023 at 1pm. It is situated at Lot 9 Public Road, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, obliquely opposite Leonora Police Station. Visit their Facebook page (Premium Eats) or Instagram (premiumeatsgy) for more updates.



About the owners

Premium Eats is co-owned by an interracial, interfaith couple from very distinct cultural backgrounds.

Mr Jia Hui Young, a 30-year-old Trilingual Businessman and Certified Aeronautical Engineer was borne to parents who emigrated from Guangzhou, Guangdong, China 33 years ago. At the age of 17, Mr. Young was appointed Manager of a mining company in Guyana. There, he gained extensive knowledge as a purchasing manager and negotiator. Mr Young also credits his hardworking parents as his first teachers and explained that working with them in his early years gave him the skills and motivation needed to open a business of his own.



To complete the duo is Ms Serenity Kanhai, a 24-year-old Business Consultant with a Bachelor’s in Law and Masters in Commercial Law. She was born in Georgetown, Guyana to loving and hardworking parents who also modeled a family-owned company. Ms Kanhai exercises her knowledge in the Commercial/Business World and manages Kanhai’s Electrical & Variety Store, a supplier of residential, commercial, and industrial electrical components in Georgetown.



Mr Young and Ms Kanhai opened their first company four years ago called Young Leaders Trading Specialists and began importing and exporting products for businesses across Guyana such as medical supplies, stationery, hardware, electrical, fresh and frozen foods. Now they have the capacity to operate a supermarket and have chosen to expand their portfolio with Premium Eats.

