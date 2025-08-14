‘Your payment will come in development’ – Pres. Ali tells supporters

– as other political parties accused of paying for support

Criticising political parties who pay individuals for their support, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday declared that supporters of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) will be paid with a more prosperous future.

The head of state made these remarks while addressing a large gathering at a public meeting at Alexander Village in Georgetown on Wednesday evening, noting that this type of payment is enough to last an entire lifetime.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Alexander Village public meeting in Georgetown on Wednesday evening

“Your payment will come with more opportunities for you and your family. It will come in the form of a safer country, a healthier country, a more prosperous country, a more educated country, [and] a more unified country,” he explained.

President Ali outlined several plans that his party has to see this vision come to fruition. These include the installation of streetlights and security cameras in every community, the retrofitting and expansion of local health centres, the establishment of a zero-rated development bank, and the construction of a small business development complex.

The complex, which is geared toward providing a central location for noise-polluting businesses such as car mechanics and welding shops, is part of a broader vision to support small and medium-sized businesses countrywide.

The president explained that residents of Alexander Village have found themselves in the “epicentre” of development in the capital city.

“[Alexander Village] has become the epicentre of the transformation that is taking place. Just look…at what is encircling your village – hotels, malls, hospitals, [and] industrial development,” the president pointed out.