Youth empowerment central to PPP/C’s development agenda- President Ali

– Hails the new generation of women leaders in the PPP/C

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali pledged that his government will continue to empower the next generation of leaders in the coming five years and open even more doors of opportunities for young people to shape their country’s future.

Speaking at a public meeting at Rose Hall in Region Six on Wednesday, the head of state pointed to an impressive number of young women on the list of candidates of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic at the upcoming general and regional elections.

Sharing the stage with some of the inspiring young minds, President Ali said that the PPP/C remains committed to ensuring every young Guyanese, regardless of where they live, has a fair chance at a better future.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a public meeting at Rosehall, Corentyne in Region Six

“The next generation will not have to pay a single cent for education at any level,” the president declared. “Any person who wants to be a nurse, we will train you free of cost. We give you a stipend and we will guarantee you a job.”

This will be reflected across all sectors, the president pledged, outlining the many opportunities now available to young people through education, skills training, and home ownership.

He noted that more than 40,000 young Guyanese have already benefitted from the government’s Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, while another 70,000 have been trained in various fields, equipping them to contribute to the national development of Guyana.

With the government investing heavily in opening the doors of opportunity, President Ali explained that the government’s empowerment drive ensures that “a cane cutter’s child has the same opportunity to build a future as anyone else.”

He also commended a new generation of women who are stepping forward as leaders, calling their presence on the PPP/C’s list of candidates “bold, progressive and refreshing.”

“Women always played a central role in the People’s Progressive Party…but to see this new generation of young women coming forward, in this bold progressive way is so refreshing, and I am happy. I am proud and I am delighted to share this stage with you,” the president declared to loud applause.