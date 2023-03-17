Search

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

GRAPHICS DESIGNER

The Department of Public Information (DPI) is inviting highly-motivated and suitably qualified individuals to submit applications to fill the position of GRAPHIC DESIGNER.

The successful applicant will be required to work on a variety of products and activities, including websites, advertising, books, magazines, posters, exhibitions and displays, corporate communications and corporate identity under the supervision of the Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Design and layout newspaper advertisements on behalf of Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments
  • Design and layout graphics for social media platforms
  • Design and layout brochures, pamphlets, booklets and magazines
  • Create images that identify a product or convey a message
  • Create still and motion graphics for video productions
  • Develop graphics for product illustrations, logos, and websites
  • To understand the design needs of clients
  • Prepare and produce proposals and presentations for clients.
  • Develop design based on clients’ requirements. Work in tandem with clients on designs based on requirements, modifications and feedback.
  • Handle confidential documents carefully.
  • Collaborate with the team for successful completion, especially in cases of complex projects.
  • Ensure the final project is proofread for accuracy and quality.

Job Specification/Qualifications

  • Proven graphic designing experience
  • Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality
  • Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio
  • Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas
  • Up to date with industry-leading software and technologies (InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop etc)
  • Highly proficient in all design aspects
  • Professionalism regarding time, costs and deadlines

Interest applicants can send their Curriculum Vitae and three samples of their work to:

The Office of the Director

Department of Public Information

Area B Homestretch Avenue

Durban Park, Georgetown

Or Email: director@dpi.gov.gy