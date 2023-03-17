EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

GRAPHICS DESIGNER

The Department of Public Information (DPI) is inviting highly-motivated and suitably qualified individuals to submit applications to fill the position of GRAPHIC DESIGNER.

The successful applicant will be required to work on a variety of products and activities, including websites, advertising, books, magazines, posters, exhibitions and displays, corporate communications and corporate identity under the supervision of the Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and layout newspaper advertisements on behalf of Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments

Design and layout graphics for social media platforms

Design and layout brochures, pamphlets, booklets and magazines

Create images that identify a product or convey a message

Create still and motion graphics for video productions

Develop graphics for product illustrations, logos, and websites

To understand the design needs of clients

Prepare and produce proposals and presentations for clients.

Develop design based on clients’ requirements. Work in tandem with clients on designs based on requirements, modifications and feedback.

Handle confidential documents carefully.

Collaborate with the team for successful completion, especially in cases of complex projects.

Ensure the final project is proofread for accuracy and quality.

Job Specification/Qualifications

Proven graphic designing experience

Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas

Up to date with industry-leading software and technologies (InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop etc)

Highly proficient in all design aspects

Professionalism regarding time, costs and deadlines

Interest applicants can send their Curriculum Vitae and three samples of their work to:

The Office of the Director

Department of Public Information

Area B Homestretch Avenue

Durban Park, Georgetown