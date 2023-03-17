EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
GRAPHICS DESIGNER
The Department of Public Information (DPI) is inviting highly-motivated and suitably qualified individuals to submit applications to fill the position of GRAPHIC DESIGNER.
The successful applicant will be required to work on a variety of products and activities, including websites, advertising, books, magazines, posters, exhibitions and displays, corporate communications and corporate identity under the supervision of the Director.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and layout newspaper advertisements on behalf of Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments
- Design and layout graphics for social media platforms
- Design and layout brochures, pamphlets, booklets and magazines
- Create images that identify a product or convey a message
- Create still and motion graphics for video productions
- Develop graphics for product illustrations, logos, and websites
- To understand the design needs of clients
- Prepare and produce proposals and presentations for clients.
- Develop design based on clients’ requirements. Work in tandem with clients on designs based on requirements, modifications and feedback.
- Handle confidential documents carefully.
- Collaborate with the team for successful completion, especially in cases of complex projects.
- Ensure the final project is proofread for accuracy and quality.
Job Specification/Qualifications
- Proven graphic designing experience
- Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality
- Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio
- Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas
- Up to date with industry-leading software and technologies (InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop etc)
- Highly proficient in all design aspects
- Professionalism regarding time, costs and deadlines