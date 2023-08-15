$38M Fort Ordinance Health Centre commissioned in Region Six

Access to health care services has now been made easier for persons living in Fort Ordinance, as a spanking new $38 million health centre was commissioned on Monday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The health centre will ease the travel burdens of residents in Fort Ordinance and surrounding communities.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Speaking at the opening, Minister Anthony noted that it is the government’s objective to decentralise health services to ensure efficiency and comfort.

“We have been working very hard to develop health care in Region Six. The President has given us a mandate to take our health care system and make it into a world class health care system. This means that we have to fix almost every part of the system,” the Minister stated.

According to Dr. Anthony, his ministry has been working assiduously to reach this mandate, and this new health centre is testimony of these efforts.

The newly built health centre

“We went for a supplementary budget in parliament and we were able to get $100 billion. That would allow us to give to each region $100 million to rehabilitate whatever health facilities. The primary objective of the money is to also fix the dwelling facilities for health care workers,” the health minister noted.

Additionally, he said the demand for health workers is increasing daily, due to the many health facilities which are being constructed.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan noted that the idea to build a health centre in the village was birthed after it was observed that the region’s population is growing.

One of the examination rooms in the health centre

“There are two over-riding factors that we took into consideration, one being the population of the area, and two, being the proximity to the nearest health facility,” the chairman noted.

Further, he charged the citizens to take care of the centre and its surrounding at all times, since it is for their benefit.

This new health facility will consist of a midwife, nurses and one of the recently graduated pharmacy assistants.

The newly built health centre

