Early Learners Nursery commissioned at Tuschen

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially commissioned the Early Learners Nursery located in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three, on Wednesday.

Constructed at a cost of $51 million, the newly established facility underscores the Government of Guyana’s commitment to providing quality early childhood education to every child. In April 2025, the school served approximately 40 learners.

Currently, enrollment stands at 90 learners; a clear indication of the growing demand and the trust parents are placing in the public education system.

The nursery currently has five teachers on staff, four of whom are trained, with the fifth presently undergoing training. This staffing composition ensures that learners benefit from structured, nurturing, and professional care during their foundational years.

The Early Learners Nursery is one of 54 brand new nursery schools constructed across Guyana over the last four and a half years. In addition to new construction, the government has also reconstructed 13 existing nursery schools and extended 39 others during the same period.

The construction of 54 nursery schools in just four years is unprecedented and reflects a deliberate and strategic approach to strengthening Guyana’s education system, particularly at the nursery level.

With each new or improved school, the Ministry of Education moves closer to its goal of ensuring that every child has access to safe, modern, and inclusive learning spaces from the earliest stages of their educational journey.