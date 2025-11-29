EU observers highlight high voter engagement

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) has commended Guyana’s electorate for its strong democratic participation during the 2025 General and Regional Elections, which concluded with a decisive victory for the PPP/C and the continuation of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Administration.

According to the Mission, turnout across the country demonstrated a high level of civic commitment, with voters casting ballots peacefully and without significant disruption.

Polling stations were described as generally well organised, with election officials applying procedures consistently throughout the day.

The EUEOM further noted that strengthened safeguards, such as improved voter list management, enhanced security coordination, and expanded access for observers, boosted confidence in the integrity of the process.

Observers reported notable improvements in polling-station layout, ballot handling, and verification steps compared to previous elections.

They added that Guyana’s continued investment in electoral training and administrative upgrades represents meaningful progress toward a more resilient and transparent electoral system.

The Mission’s overall assessment concludes that the 2025 elections reflected the will of the Guyanese people and unfolded in an atmosphere of calm, order, and broad public trust.