Government, police will pursue “the death penalty” in court

Following a horrific bombing on Sunday at the Mobil Service Station in Georgetown, the government announced that it will pursue the death penalty in the Courts of Guyana after arresting and charging the main suspect with terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, National Security Director Gerry Gouviea Snr, and Chief of Defence Staff Omar Khan

At a press engagement on Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said a team of police officers arrested the main terror suspect, a Venezuelan national by the name of Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, at the Vergenoegen sideline dam, East Bank Essequibo.

The suspect is now in police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigations into the explosion on Sunday, October 26, that claimed the life of a child and left four others seriously injured.

The explosion took place at the Mobil Fuel Station at the corner of Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

In total, nine people are in custody after the main suspect illegally entered Guyana by boat on Sunday, October 26, at 8 AM, along with the explosive device.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond stated that the suspects will face the full force of the law.

“… We will be making a case for the death penalty,” Minister Walrond announced.

“One life, Guyanese life, is still too much,” she stated, adding that while “A young innocent child was murdered, I am absolutely sure our Commander-in-Chief will sign off on this measure,” Minister Walrond said when asked by the media as to whether President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali would endorse the stiffest penalty.

President Ali is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for high-level discussions with global leaders and investors about economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and sustainable development.

In Guyana, acts of terrorism and related offences are primarily addressed under the Anti-Terrorism and Terrorist Related Activities Act of 2015. However, terrorism offences were first introduced into the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, with a 2002 amendment.

Section 309A(1)(b)(i) of this act specifically deals with committing a terrorist act. It defines a “terrorist act” and outlines the penalties, including the death penalty if the act results in a death.

Minister Walrond thanked the citizens and the officers for aiding in the investigation of the horrific crime. She said the government is working along with the local, regional and international organisations to ensure that Guyana remains safe and the specific crime is investigated professionally.

She said the government remains committed to maintaining the security of our borders, and the public can look forward to the rollout of various security measures.