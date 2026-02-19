Govt advancing hospitality institute to build world-class tourism workforce

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government is moving ahead with the establishment of a world-class hospitality institute aimed at strengthening the country’s tourism and service sector, as part of its broader strategy to diversify the economy and create sustainable employment.

The initiative, which forms part of ongoing investments, will equip Guyanese with internationally recognised skills in hospitality management, culinary arts and tourism services, positioning the country to meet the growing demands of a rapidly expanding tourism industry.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

Speaking briefly on the President’s Facebook podcast “Tea on the Terrace”, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, underscored the importance of building local capacity to meet international standards.

“We want to ensure that Guyanese are properly trained and equipped to take advantage of the opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sector as it continues to expand,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

The hospitality institute will complement major developments across the tourism landscape, including new hotels, eco-tourism ventures and increased international interest in Guyana as a destination.

It is also expected to provide training opportunities for young people across the country, creating pathways to employment while supporting entrepreneurship within the sector.

The government has emphasised that building a skilled workforce remains central to its development agenda, with the hospitality institute representing a critical investment in preparing Guyanese to benefit directly from the country’s tourism growth.

Once operational, the institute is expected to serve as a regional hub for hospitality training, further positioning Guyana as a competitive player in the Caribbean tourism market.