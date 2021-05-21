Gov’t scholarships, a gateway out of poverty -Minister Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond says Guyanese can use the Government’s online scholarships programme as a gateway out of poverty.

She also urged persons to select non-traditional courses, that will be profitable in the long run.

The Tourism Minister took the programme to Annandale and Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Thursday. The programme is being delivered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond addressing residents of the community at the launching of GOAL

Minister Walrond said for too long Guyanese have been unable to afford the education needed to lift themselves and family out of poverty. She said the Government has found a way to address this.

“And this is not even for your children, this is for you as an adult, as well as, that to bring us out to a situation where we are better, and where we are able to be more productive, and we’re able to lift ourselves out of situations that are less than ideal, and I say Education is the way and we are giving it to you for free, and I think it speaks of tremendous vision” she told the residents.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond assisting a prospective scholar with filling out the application

The Minister explained that tutors, library and other services will be available to help each student succeed.

“The GOAL programme is there to walk you through it, they provide tutors, if you need tutors, if you feel you’re stuck and you can’t understand concepts so those things are going to be provided for you, and so we’re going to walk you through it so you’re not going to be left alone.”

Meanwhile, Minister Walrond noted that the rollout of the online scholarships programme, is the answer to Guyana’s local content policy. This, she said will allow Guyanese to be qualified to take up jobs in the oil sector.

Prospective scholarship students of GOAL

“There is going to be a transformation, and this transformation is not just going to be physical, it’s going to be transformational in terms of the kinds of skills that are going to be needed and our GDP (Gross Domestic Product), our economic wealth of all Guyanese is going to be improved.”

The Minister also encouraged those in attendance to spread the word and encourage others to apply for the scholarships.