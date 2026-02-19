Guyana investing US$150,000 per trainee to build world-class oil and gas workforce – Pres Ali

Guyana is charting a bold course to develop a globally competitive oil and gas workforce – one that is trained, certified, and ready right here at home.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the latest episode of his podcast, Tea on the Terrace, disclosed that the government is investing approximately US$150,000 per trainee enrolled at the newly commissioned Guyana Technical Training Institute (GTTI) in Port Mourant, Berbice.

The cutting-edge facility, officially commissioned on February 15, eliminates the need for overseas training, offering internationally accredited programmes delivered with advanced technology and industry-grade systems.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking to a trainee

“This is about investing in our people and building a workforce that can compete globally,” President Ali said during his discussion with trainees. “Every trainee here represents an investment of about US$150,000 — and now that opportunity is available right here at home.”

The President described the initiative as transformational, noting that billions are being channelled into education and skills development to ensure Guyanese lead the growth of the country’s energy sector.

Students participating in the programme are already feeling the impact.

Dhanraj Kishun, one of the first trainees, said: “This programme is opening doors I never thought possible. The level of technology and hands-on training we’re getting here is preparing us to step confidently into the oil and gas sector.”

Another student, Mugabe Ross, said having such opportunities available locally is empowering. “Before this, training like this meant leaving the country. Now we can gain world-class certification right here at home.”

Trainee Xavier Johnson added, “We’re not just learning theory, we’re working with the same systems used offshore. That kind of exposure gives us a real advantage and sets us apart.”

Trainees conduct a simulation exercise

Delivered through the Guyana Technical Training College Incorporated (GTTCI), the 18‑month programme offers both foundational and advanced training aligned with Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) operations.

Training Centre Manager Shaagul Hameeth explained that the facility simulates real offshore environments to ensure graduates are job-ready. “By the time they complete the programme, they are trained to international standards and ready to perform safely and efficiently.”

LearnCorp International President and CEO Phil Doody praised the new institute as a regional milestone.

“We’ve transitioned from training cohorts in Canada to delivering that same high-quality programme here in Guyana. This facility is unmatched in the region and positions the country as a leader in technical training,” Doody said.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, noted that the investment directly addresses workforce gaps while laying the foundation for long-term national development.

“This is not just about today’s jobs,” he remarked. “It’s about building the workforce Guyana will need for decades to come, and establishing our country as a hub for technical training across the Caribbean.”

The newly commissioned institute signals a major step in Guyana’s human capital drive, one that places young Guyanese at the heart of the nation’s energy future.