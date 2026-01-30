Hyde Park homestead brings hope and homes for single mothers

– 27 single-parent mothers receive homes

Claudia Rodrigues, a single mother of two, praised Thursday’s launch of the Ministry of Housing Hyde Park (Yarrowkabra) Homestead Project along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, calling it helpful for single-parent mothers.

Rodrigues described the allocation process as smooth and hassle-free, noting that beneficiaries are being provided with a house and financial assistance through a grant to support construction.

Rodrigues also expressed her gratitude to the government for driving the initiative forward, which she said would significantly improve the lives of single mothers.

Hyde Park Homestead Homes

The area, formerly referred to as Yarrowkabra, forms a key pillar of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Government’s national housing strategy under Budget 2026 and will see the construction of 500 housing units on 100 acres of land.

Fifty homes have been completed, and Rodrigues was one of 27 women who were assigned homes, which meant they left Thursday’s launch with a sense of fulfilment and pride.

Another 25 homes are about 50 per cent completed, and construction of a further 37 will begin soon. In total, 102 homes are currently under construction.

Each homestead will include a core house paired with a shade house to support year-round agricultural production, providing beneficiaries with opportunities for food security and supplemental income.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to people-centred development and the empowerment of women, noting that housing goes beyond shelter and serves as a foundation for stability, dignity and economic advancement.

“These are not abstract figures; they represent real families, real opportunities and real progress, as we continue to put people first through access to homeownership and sustainable livelihoods,” Minister Croal said.

Rochelle Wellington, a teacher and mother of three, said the government’s housing initiative for women with children is a dream come true after waiting more than 10 years to receive a house lot. She explained that receiving confirmation last week brought immense joy, as it means she is now on track to own a home of her own.

Wellington, who has two children, also welcomed the inclusion of shade houses, noting that she plans to cultivate celery, tomatoes and broccoli to supplement her income and reduce household food expenses.

Ministers Kwame McCoy and Vanessa Benn tour one of the fully furnished homes to showcase how the space can be both warm and inviting

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy told the gathering that housing remains central to national development, noting that safe and stable homes provide dignity, security, and opportunities for families to thrive.

The project, one of several being implemented across the country, also includes access to essential amenities such as security, recreational facilities, and nearby schools, creating well-planned and sustainable communities.

The Soesdyke/Linden Highway corridor is being strategically developed to support housing, business, tourism, and investment opportunities, with additional projects planned for young professionals.

Beneficiaries were also encouraged to leverage business opportunities linked to the Shade House Project and the area’s growing economic activity.

The development is being implemented through a public-private partnership with Duravilla Homes and is supported by expanded mortgage financing, increased low-income mortgage ceilings, and new home improvement subsidy programmes announced in Budget 2026.

Financial institutions were present to screen and assess eligible applicants, with priority given to those who do not already own land or housing.

The government has also committed to road, water and electricity infrastructure for the area, as part of a broader $7.5 billion investment along the Soesdyke/Linden corridor, positioning the region as a major growth and housing development zone.

Also present were Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Dr Martin Pertab and Chief Executive Officer of NAREI, Jagnarine Singh.