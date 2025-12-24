Interest-free loans help persons with disabilities build businesses, independence

Raquel Lam was among a group of persons living with disabilities who received an interest-free loan of $500,000 from the government on Wednesday. The initiative was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Small Business Bureau (SBB).

Lam is thankful for the government’s initiative and believes the loan will help improve her standard of living.

Raquel Lam

“I think this will benefit us, because financially we’re not able to work as normal people, and with this aid we will be able to provide for ourselves,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Lansford Jeffrey, who is visually impaired, is thankful for the loan. He said that he has a small business, and the loan will help him grow it.

Lansford Jeffrey

The financing incentive was launched in 2023 and is designed to promote economic independence and long-term sustainability among PWDs. It provides interest-free loans with no collateral requirements, along with business and financial literacy training through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Disability Services Unit.

The Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, said the initiative goes beyond financing by equipping beneficiaries with the skills needed to succeed.

“This is not only about providing financing to persons living with disabilities, but it is also a comprehensive pathway that prepares them to succeed.”

By the end of 2025, a total of 59 persons nationwide are expected to benefit from the initiative.

Dr Persaud said the programme reflects the government’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility across all regions, adding that beneficiaries are also eligible to reapply for financing.

Minister Persaud congratulated the recipients and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing continuous support to persons living with disabilities.