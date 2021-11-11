Investment opportunities explored during Guyana/India multi sectoral investment exchange

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and Guyana’s High Commission to India on Thursday led a multi sectoral investment exchange with TATA Group, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, India.

The company holds a revenue size of US $103 billion as of 2021, and has some 800,000 employees.

Participants of the multi sectoral investment exchange between Guyana and India

Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, His Excellency, Mr. Charrandass Persaud attended the virtual meeting.

Dr. Ramsaroop gave a comprehensive presentation to representatives of the company on the vast investment opportunities in the agriculture, energy, manufacturing, technology and tourism sectors.

With TATA’s massive and diverse portfolio across the globe, the preliminary discussions were able to identify sectors in which the Government of Guyana and TATA could work together to boost Guyana’s capacities and open doors for large-scale sustainable investments in Guyana.

Company representatives gave a brief overview of the operations of the various companies under TATA including the TATA Power Ltd. an electric utility company based in Mumbai. The representative of the company pointed out that there is potential for the company to tap into the energy sector of Guyana.

Other operations highlighted were the TATA Motors Limited, an automotive manufacturing company that manufactures passenger vehicles such as Jaguar and Land-rover and Rallis India Ltd. which produces agricultural inputs, seeds, and chemicals.

The representative of the company pointed out that Guyana could benefit from the company’s technological access to improve its productive capacity.

Brief introductions were also given on the Indian Hotels Company Limited & Taj SATS, TATA Consultancy Services Ltd., TATA Consumer Ltd., TATA Projects Ltd. and Titan Company Ltd.

H.E Mr. Charrandas Persaud expressed his appreciation to the TATA Team on their Interest in Guyana.