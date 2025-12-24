Major upgrades to justice system next year – AG Nandlall

– modern judicial complex being considered

Building on the momentum already established in its previous term, the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration is gearing up for a full-scale modernisation of Guyana’s justice system, focusing on new and modern court facilities, faster services, and improved access to justice for thousands of citizens nationwide.

During his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ show, Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, shared the vision presented by President Ali in his recent speech to the nation.

Guyana’s Attorney General, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC (File photo)

With at least seven new magistrates’ courts planned between 2020 and 2025, the senior counsel announced that more courts will be built on the islands of Wakenaam and Leguan in Region Three, and in the Amerindian village of Orealla in Region Six.

“Those three, I think, may be in the budget of 2026,” the attorney general said, referring to the new magistrate courts.

He stated that in its last term, the government collaborated effectively with the judiciary to update old wooden buildings to new concrete ones, which provide housing for judges and staff.

This approach has assisted courts in Mahdia and Port Kaituma to meet the same standards as those in Georgetown.

The magistrates’ court in Mahdia, Region Eight

With most of the outlying courts now completed, the government is turning its attention to Georgetown.

AG Nandlall revealed that plans are in place for a modern judicial complex to house the High Court and Court of Appeal, along with improvements to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, which has outgrown its current space.

These investments, he noted, are crucial to ensuring all Guyanese, regardless of their location, have fair and timely access to justice.

The government is helping the judiciary move to digital systems to support a digital economy.

The judiciary has already acquired internationally recognised case management systems, which are now in use. E-filing has been implemented across the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The Friendship Magistrates’ Court on the East Bank of Demerara

Paper-based filing has been eliminated, with pleadings, submissions, authorities, and supporting legislation all filed electronically. Many hearings are now conducted virtually using technological platforms.

“And the president has pledged to continue to work with the judiciary in ensuring that these concepts continue to be utilised to get quality service from the judiciary,” he stated.

At the level of the magistrates’ courts, digitisation is still ongoing. By mid-2026, the entire magistracy is expected to be fully electronic, according to the attorney general.

Mahaicony Magistrates’ Court in Region Five