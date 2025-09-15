Min Manickchand assumes office at local government ministry

Priya Manickchand has officially assumed office as Minister of Local Government and Regional Development on Monday.

She was accompanied by Pauline Sukhai, who will serve as the minister within the ministry, and the Director-General Anand Persaud.

Minister Manickchand was welcomed by the staff of the ministry, who pledged their full support as the new leadership takes office.

Outgoing Minister Sonia Parag also extended her best wishes and expressed confidence that the staff will continue to serve with dedication under the leadership of Minister Manickchand.

In her new role, Minister Manickchand will lead the ministry’s mandate of strengthening local governance, empowering communities, and advancing regional development across the country.

With the support of Minister Sukhai, Director General Persaud, and the dedicated staff of the ministry, the team is expected to build on existing initiatives while driving new programmes that improve services and bring development closer to the people.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development remains committed to ensuring every region benefits from effective governance, community participation, and sustainable development.