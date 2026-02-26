Minister Mustapha approves more tunnel-ventilated coops to bolster poultry production

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Wednesday announced that approximately 13 tunnel-ventilated poultry pens will be established within the next six months, each capable of producing between 30,000 and 40,000 birds every six weeks.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha addresses ceremony to launch the Farmers’ Connect App

The expansion builds on existing gains in the sector, where Guyana has already achieved self-sufficiency in poultry production through sustained investments and policy support over the years.

“Although we are self-sufficient in poultry production, we want to be a net exporter,” the minister stated during the launch of the Farmers’ Connect App at the National Culture Centre (NCC).

The new facilities, which young people will manage, are a strategic shift towards industrial-scale production and value chain development, while creating sustainable livelihoods and increasing output for regional markets.

About 8,800 laying hens and 1,100 roosters mill around

The initiative forms part of a broader push by the Ministry of Agriculture to modernise agriculture, integrate young people into productive sectors, and expand Guyana’s role in advancing regional food security.

With thousands of additional birds expected to enter the system before year-end, the expansion is poised to strengthen supply, reduce import dependence across the Caribbean, and position Guyana as a leading poultry producer in the hemisphere.