Ministers Croal, Benn assess progress of new Housing Ministry headquarters

The construction of the new Headquarters of the Ministry of Housing – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), located at Plantation Houston, East Bank Demerara, is steadily progressing.

Once completed, the modern facility will enhance services to the public while providing a more accommodating work environment for staff.

Today, Minister of Housing, Hon. Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry, Hon. Vanessa Benn, conducted an inspection of the project.

They were guided on the tour by CH&PA’s Deputy Director of Projects, Mr. Intakab Indarjeet, along with engineers from the Projects Department.

The new building, which spans approximately 150 feet in length and 105 feet in width, sits on a two-acre plot measuring 214 by 407 feet.

Its design includes a spacious parking area capable of accommodating over 100 vehicles.

Minister Croal noted that the headquarters will house about 400 staff members, bringing all departments under one roof, even as the agency continues to grow.

“As a result of our new commitments that we’ve made in our manifesto, you’ll see a lot more work has to be done, so with that requires human resource to ensure that it’s delivered on time,” the Minister highlighted.

He further stated that the consolidation of departments into the new facility will eliminate the need for existing annexes, making services more accessible and sparing the public the inconvenience of visiting multiple offices for transactions.

The recently appointed Minister Benn, who was visiting the site for the first time, expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction and the emphasis placed on public comfort in the design.

“Our purpose is to be able to provide services to the public, that is, on the means that it is efficient, and it is comfortable, and it’s user-friendly as best as possible,” said Minister Benn.

She added, “That’s the intent that I know the project was designed for, and I can see that it is being implemented.”

As finishing touches are applied on some floors, the Ministry anticipates completion of the building by the end of the year, after which the transition process to the new headquarters will begin.