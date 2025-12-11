Police sergeant among 280 graduates of national human rights course

Jamaal Thornhill, a sergeant of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), is now equipped and ready to make better decisions that respect the dignity and rights of every citizen, particularly in situations involving arrests, interviews, community interactions, and conflict resolution.

Thornhill was among 280 persons who graduated from the International Human Rights Law Certificate Course at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal on Wednesday.

He told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he has no regrets enrolling in the course and thanked the government for making the training available. Thornhill, a police officer, said he could now better identify and prevent potential rights violations, help to advance accountability within the force, and apply modern, people-centred policing practices.

“The programme is impactful. I have learnt a lot; there are many new treaties relating to human rights, a variety of contents that were taught that I believe will be helpful in my line of work as a law enforcement officer,” Thornhill stated.

He further added, “The Government of Guyana is doing a really good job in helping the Guyanese populace as a whole to get access to this course and understand their rights.”

The course also saw participation and successful completion from Jamaican law enforcement officers.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira said the government’s training programme has exceeded all expectations, becoming one of the most sought-after capacity-building initiatives in the country.

The course, she explained, has trained hundreds of Guyanese and was designed entirely with local expertise and funded solely by the national budget.

The programme, now in its second year, received 1,000 applicants, far exceeding the expected 40 to 50 participants. This year, 280 students completed the course from various sectors, including law enforcement, public service, the private sector, civil society, and several hinterland regions.

Minister Teixeira said the demand reflects a growing national desire for human rights knowledge, particularly as Guyanese navigate issues such as constitutional rights, discrimination, anti-corruption measures, and emerging global challenges.

“This course has shown us that people want to understand their rights and responsibilities. A more informed society becomes a more respectful, dignified, and fair society,” she stated.

She emphasised that the programme is entirely Guyanese-designed, with local judges, lawyers, and technical experts leading sessions on constitutional rights, international conventions, climate change, artificial intelligence, and more.

Support for the programme was provided by UNESCO and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

With back-to-back high enrolment and positive feedback, Minister Teixeira stated that the next step is to institutionalise the course and explore options to create an advanced level.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect, dignity, and integrity in public life, noting that expanding educational programmes like this remains central to strengthening good governance and empowering citizens.