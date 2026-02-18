Pres Ali unveils bold energy-driven transformation agenda at energy conference

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared that Guyana is not “sleepwalking into the future” but boldly engineering a model of development that converts energy wealth into sustainable prosperity.

While delivering the feature address on Tuesday at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, President Ali painted a sweeping vision of a modern, connected and technology-driven Guyana.

It is one, he said, in which artificial intelligence strengthens healthcare, every child has access to digital learning, government services operate at the “touch of a button,” and infrastructure links coast and hinterland seamlessly.

“Energy is the capacity to do work,” the head of state said. “And in a national context, that energy is people, technology, capital, partnership, but importantly, ideas. Ideas are what create the momentum to move this country forward.”

President Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the Guyana Energy Conference 2026

Referencing a real-time survey conducted among participants, President Ali noted that while 65 per cent of respondents believe the world is not heading in the right direction, more than 90 per cent believe Guyana is moving forward positively.

“We cannot be satisfied when nearly 10 per cent still believe we are not heading in the right direction,” he said. “That means we must continue working to ensure every citizen is part of this journey.”

He emphasised that development must translate into measurable economic value and improved human development indicators, including life expectancy, education attainment and income per capita, all of which have shown improvement.

The president outlined five strategic pillars through which Guyana is leveraging its rapidly expanding oil and gas sector:

Strengthening national and regional energy security Building resilient food production systems Driving economic diversification Creating sustainable high-value jobs Expanding infrastructure through strategic financing

He stressed that prosperity is not achieved through spending alone but through“spending plus strategic alliances, integration and partnership.”

Guyana, he said, is building a model that does not postpone development.

“Yes, we have a Natural Resource Fund. But simultaneously, we are moving at lightning speed with infrastructure development. We are developing a global model, one that adopts developmental prosperity with an eye on sustainability.”

President Ali highlighted ongoing and planned investments in Wales, including the Gas-to-Energy Project, gas processing facilities, fertiliser and industrial development, and plans for a scalable data centre to position Guyana as a regional technology hub.

He also underscored the importance of transport and logistics integration, including deep-water port development, enhanced connectivity with northern Brazil, and proposals for new municipal airports in Lethem and Region Six, as part of positioning Guyana as a gateway between South America and the Caribbean.

A section of the delegates attending the Guyana Energy Conference 2026

“Our neighbours are not here by accident,” he said, pointing to Brazil’s massive agricultural output and the opportunities for integration. “Our long-term sustainability requires integration with the region’s economy.”

Human capital development remains central to the government’s strategy. The president noted that Guyana has already graduated its first cohort of locally trained offshore deep water drilling specialists and is expanding technical institutes in oil and gas, agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

From coding programmes in primary schools to AI-driven public services and cybersecurity investments, he said the country is building a citizen-centric digital ecosystem.

“We have to make the investments for tomorrow today,” he emphasised.

President Ali reaffirmed that Guyana’s transformation is grounded not only in infrastructure and energy, but in people, culture, technology and faith.

“Our investments will secure energy independence, strengthen food production, propel industrialization, create thousands of sustainable jobs, and build a safe and secure country,” he said. “But most importantly, all of this is rooted in our people.”

The three-day conference runs from February 17 to 20, bringing together global energy leaders, investors and policymakers to explore opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.