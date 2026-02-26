President Ali: Guyana deepening US security ties, prioritising regional cooperation at CARICOM summit

– says meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was “very positive”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to deepening security collaboration with the United States while underscoring the importance of regional unity and mutual support among CARICOM states in addressing shared challenges.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 50th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, President Ali confirmed that Guyana has been invited to participate in a high-level meeting on regional security convened by US President Donald Trump in Miami.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are the only two CARICOM countries invited to attend.

“We’ve been engaging over the last couple of years to strengthen our bilateral relationship in terms of security,” President Ali stated.

On the subject of regional solidarity, President Ali welcomed expressions of support from Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who reiterated her government’s readiness to stand with Guyana in the face of any threat from Venezuela.

“Our duty as leaders is to work in the interest of our citizens, our countries, and the region,” he said. “We have a responsibility to support each other when the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any state is threatened.”

Addressing broader regional concerns, President Ali confirmed that Guyana maintains strong bilateral relations with the United States and described his discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “very positive” and “focused on developing a common framework” for regional security, development and cooperation on Cuba and Venezuela.

“There was great alignment between what the Secretary was saying and what CARICOM was saying,” he added.

The president also clarified Guyana’s position regarding the employment of Cuban medical professionals, describing the country’s model, where Cuban personnel are paid directly and treated equally under local labour laws, as both “unique and compliant with international standards.”

On economic cooperation, President Ali emphasised that Guyana’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago extends well beyond energy. He noted that Guyana has long been a strong trading partner and expressed a desire to expand bilateral and regional trade by reducing bureaucratic barriers.

“Energy is important, but for us, food security and the free movement of goods are major priorities,” the president said. “It’s time for the artificial barriers to be removed so we can facilitate trade and integration more efficiently.”

President Ali praised CARICOM’s ongoing engagement on key regional issues and pledged Guyana’s continued commitment to advancing cooperation in security, energy, and economic resilience.