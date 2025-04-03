President Ali receives prestigious Global Leadership Award

Today President Mohamed Irfaan Ali received the prestigious Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation for 2024 from the University of California, Berkeley at the NASA Ames Research Centre where the Berkeley Innovation Forum 2025 is currently being held.

The Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation has been conferred upon many great political leaders, reformers, statesmen and business leaders responsible for stimulating national and global economic growth – including:

● 1967 Galo Plaza – President of Ecuador & United Nations diplomat

● 1970 Sun Fo, 2nd Premier of the Republic of China and framers of the

Constitution.

● 1973 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

● 1978 Sadako Ogata, Minister of Japan to the United Nations

● 2001 Miguel Echeverría, President of Costa Rica

● 2004 Tom Clausen, World Bank Chief & Chairman of Bank of America

● 2007 Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

● 2011 Yuan Tseh Lee, Reformer, Statesman & Nobel Laureate, Taiwan

● 2014 Janet Yellen, Chair of United States Board of Governors, Federal

Reserve System

● 2015 Pranab Mukherjee, President of India

● 2016 Barack Obama, President of the United States

● 2017 Paul Jacobs, Chairman Executive Chairman of QUALCOMM

● 2018 John Chambers, Immediate Past Chairman of Cisco

● 2019 Francesco Starace, CEO, Enel Group, Rome, Italy

● 2020 Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies

● 2022 Her Excellency and King’s Counsel, Patricia Scotland, the Sec. General of the Commonwealth

● 2023 Dr. Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC, Taiwan.

President Ali was recognized for his visionary leadership that has transcended borders, particularly in the realms of environmental sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

Under President Ali’s leadership, Guyana’s contributions to the global dialogue on environmental conservation and sustainability through pioneering initiatives, such as advancing market mechanisms for carbon trading and moving closer to the establishment of an International Centre for Biodiversity, in collaboration with prestigious institutions such as Yale University, Harvard and Oxford demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a stable and inviting marketplace for carbon credits.

Domestically, President Ali has exhibited a profound commitment to fostering inclusivity and propelling economic growth within Guyana through his Government’s policies have significantly enhanced household disposable incomes, helping to mitigate the global cost of living challenges faced by his citizens. This comprehensive approach to governance is further exemplified by targeted support initiatives for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, small business owners, dialysis patients, and Indigenous peoples, ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are enjoyed by all segments of society.

On the regional stage, President Ali’s leadership within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has been instrumental. As Chairman of CARICOM, he has been at the forefront of advocating for Haitian-led solutions to the crisis in Haiti, emphasizing regional support for peace and stability through collaborative dialogue and consensus-building.

President Ali’s vision for Silica City is applauded for its embodiment of a groundbreaking approach to urban development that not only serves the

needs of Guyana but also sets a new standard for open innovation in emerging communities worldwide.

Silica City is envisioned to incorporate a smart city that integrates the latest in technology and sustainable practices, designed to enhance the

quality of life for its residents and serve as a model for environmental conservation and technological integration. This visionary project is aimed at constructing an urban environment where technology and nature exist in harmony, showcasing cutting-edge solutions for energy, waste management, and urban planning.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

