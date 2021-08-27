1,000 families allocated house lots at Plantation La Reconnaissance

Some 1,000 Guyanese have been allocated house lots as the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Friday rolled out another of its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

The low-income earners have been allocated lands at Plantation La Reconnaisance, East Coast Demerara at a cost of $200,000.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, hands over a certificate of title to Motilall Permaul

The recipients expressed elation that the long wait is finally over.

House lot recipient, Patrick Stark

Patrick Stark had applied for a house lot in 2010. He explained the difficulties of not having a house lot.

“This is one of the most important things for me and my family in Guyana here. We applied since 2010 and was back and forward, back and forward some time you think like you wouldn’t get it, we wouldn’t get it, you know, like you does lose it.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, listens to the concerns of citizens

“We went and look around for my private lands and you will get some land like five, six, seven million and when you see the land is like a small jungle…and today is a dream, that’s what I have realised, and I can’t thank them more for what they did for me.”

House lot recipient, Ms. Benjamin

Ms. Benjamin, who applied more than 20 years ago, described how important it is to be the owner of a house lot.

“I’m feeling good, elated …It is very important because I’m in my forties now, I have a child and it’s time that I started developing my skills myself so that my child can inherit.”

House lot recipient, Johnnell Henery

Another recipient, Johnnell Henery said her life is now changing for the better and she feels empowered, now that she has been allocated the land.

“It’s the start of a new life, it means the end of paying rent, the beginning of ownership. Now, you have something that is more of an asset… it’s a way of building your future not only for myself but for my son.”

Some 403 land titles and transports were distributed at the exercise.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, said the distribution is in keeping with the promise of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to allocate 50,000 house lots in five years.

At the end today’s distribution, some 2,000 house lots would have been distributed so far for the year. There was an earlier allocation of 1,000 lots at Plantation Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Minister Croal said the Government has a packed housing agenda for the remaining of the year.

“We are on track in keeping to our commitment of 50,000 over this first five years and is expected by the end of 2021, from now, to the end of the year, we are targeting another 7,000 allocations.

“It would be remiss of me, if I do not also use this opportunity to bring awareness to the more than 6,500 allottees that we have allocated in just over one year…We are on track in keeping to our commitment of 50,000 over this first five years and is expected by the end of 2021, from now, to the end of the year, we are targeting another 7000 allegations.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, addresses the concerns of a citizen

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, said the Government will be distributing lands equitably.

“We have to ensure that all Guyanese regardless of your geographical location, or your race, your political affiliation, and your income, regardless of all of that we have to help all Guyanese move forward. We have to do it equitably and we have to do it at the same speed of development, so that nobody is left out of the growth and the progress that Guyana will see.”

The Government will be investing $2.75 billion to develop Plantation La Reconnaisance. The community will be equipped with a primary school, police station, bus park, five places of worship and a market among other amenities.