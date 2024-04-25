MoU inked between Statistics Bureau and Fire Service to strengthen statistical capacity

The Bureau of Statistics and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) today, April 25, 2024 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see the Bureau assisting the GFS in improving its data collection, storage, analyzing and disseminating methods and providing training in statistical analysis and good use of statistics.

The MoU was signed by Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham and Chief Statistician of the Bureau of Statistics, Errol La Cruez at the Officer’s Mess Hall, Eve Leary in the Presence of Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn.

The agreement will see the Bureau providing the GFS with technical assistance and expertise to establish efficient data collection and storage systems and to improve data analysis and dissemination. To this end, the Bureau will offer training programmes to GFS staff on data analysis, interpretation, and applying good practices in using statistics. Additionally, the Bureau will provide 30 tablets to the GFS to aid in the process.

Data digitization will also be an area in which the Bureau provides technical assistance to the GFS. Additionally, the Bureau will be providing a data collection framework to suit the needs of the Fire Service and assisting in developing appropriate data products, in keeping with the GFS’ obligation to the public and the Government.

Chief Statistician, Errol La Cruez said that the Bureau of Statistics is happy to collaborate with the GFS as they work to enhance their capabilities and systems. He added that leveraging the power of data and statistics provides both tactical and strategic advantages as challenges are confronted and opportunities are sought for sustainable and broad-based development.

According to him, the Bureau is committed to working with all agencies across the National Statistical System to ensure that adequate capacity and capabilities are in place to collect, process and analyze data and produce statistics to guide decision making at all levels.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham explained that the GFS saw the need to develop their capacity with regard to accessing, storing, and disseminating statistics and therefore a request for training was made to the Bureau.

The Bureau has already conducted Statistical training for 58 Firefighters and Subordinate Officers from the GFS’ 22 Fire Stations.

The Fire Chief said that the signing of the MoU will allow the Fire Service to develop and will also enhance the relationship between the two agencies. He expressed gratitude to the Bureau of Statistics while stating that the GFS looks forward to future collaboration which will facilitate development and capacity building.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

