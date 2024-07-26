Farm, Mocha-Arcadia get needed infrastructural facelift

Residents of Farm and Mocha Arcadia, 0East Bank Demerara are now beneficiaries of a newly constructed main access roads, fulfilling a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The improved roadway is a major upgrade from the pothole-laden thoroughfare that existed before the president’s intervention back in January.

During the meeting, President Ali pledged $400 million for road upgrades in Farm, Mocha-Arcadia, Herstelling, and Covent Garden.

Alongside this upgrade, the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU) also improved several other key roads within the community.

Before and after of Farm main access road, East Bank Demerara Road upgrades in Farm, East Bank Demerara Road upgrades in Farm, East Bank Demerara Ongoing road upgrades in Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank of Demerara Road upgrades in Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank of Demerara Before and after road upgrades in Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank of Demerara

The project began on January 11 and concluded on July 3, 2024. It included the rehabilitation of Tank Road, Farm among other interventions.

The road is now upgraded to asphalt and spans 2,548.5 metres in length and 5.5 metres in width.

Similar improvements were made to Second Road in Farm, which is 262.1 metres long and 5.8 metres wide, and Second Street, measuring 69.7 metres in length and 4.0 metres in width.

In Mocha-Arcadia, residents of Barnwell North First Street will soon have first-time access to a robust roadway, following the pouring of concrete on the one-kilometre thoroughfare compared to the derelict road that existed prior.

The street serves as an important artery for residents to gain access to the community’s farmlands.

In 2022, the PPP/C Government initially reconstructed 480 metres of Barnwell Road, in addition to other streets in the community.

These efforts align with the PPP/C Administration’s broader vision of improving community infrastructure while promoting economic development and accessibility.

To realise this vision, the government allocated a total of $204.1 billion in budget 2024 for the enhancement and expansion of road and bridge networks nationwide.

Of that amount, a substantial portion of $73.2 billion was earmarked for upgrading community roads.

