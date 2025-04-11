24/7 football training centre, recreational park, and infrastructure projects planned for West Bank – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a number of development plans for Region Three, including a 24/7 football training centre, a children’s recreational park and infrastructural projects.

President Ali outlined his government’s vision for communities on the West Bank of Demerara during a community meeting at the West Demerara Secondary School on Wednesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the feature address at the West Demerara Secondary School

He said talents of local youth will be developed with the establishment of the football training centre. The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has been directed to identify a suitable location and the government will stand the costs.

Additionally, the park in Phoenix will be modernised into a recreational space for young people, particularly children. Works according to the president, will commence later this year.

President Ali engages members of the community on Wednesday

These two facilities will complement the modern stadium being constructed with support from the Qatari Government.

“These are the things that we are embracing. This is the type of a holistic future, comprehensive support system that stimulates the growth of families, individuals, and our country,” the president stated.

A number of infrastructure improvements were also outlined, including the construction of new bridges between Schoonord and Parika, which is part of a $27 billion investment in Region Three.

More scenes from the community engagement on Wednesday

President Ali noted that construction on the first 16 bridges, with a $10 billion investment, will begin later this year. This will, in turn, open up tens of thousands of acres of land for new housing development and even agricultural production.

With the new Demerara Harbour Bridge coming soon, housing developments and high-value homes will be introduced on the West Bank, right after crossing the bridge into Region Three.

More scenes from the community engagement on Wednesday

The region is poised to become a manufacturing and agribusiness hub that will drive long-term economic transformation. This will become a reality once the gas-to-energy project is operational.

Meanwhile, in health, a new state-of-the-art hospital is being built in De Kinderen, while the West Demerara Regional Hospital is being transformed into a modern facility.

More scenes from the community engagement on Wednesday

Over the years, Region Three has also seen investments in nursery, primary, and secondary schools, reflecting the government’s people-centered development approach.

These are being complemented by private sector investment, with a new fertiliser and a Vreed-en-hoop port slated to be developed within the region.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube; and former PNC/R Central Executive Committee member, Thandi McAllister, among other regional officials.

