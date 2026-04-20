Guyana’s Orange Economy: A catalyst for enhanced soft power, global presence

Guyana’s cultural diversity and expanding orange economy are being positioned as strategic tools to strengthen the country’s influence in regional and international diplomacy.

Speaking on the Facebook podcast “Starting Point” on Sunday, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, said Guyana’s rich cultural heritage and diverse population provide a unique opportunity to enhance the country’s global presence while fostering economic growth.

The minister noted that the government is already advancing efforts to develop the orange economy. He said these efforts are led by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, as part of a broader strategy to leverage culture, creativity, and heritage for national development.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

Minister Ally explained that Guyana’s multi-ethnic society and vibrant traditions present a powerful platform for promoting the country internationally while strengthening diplomatic ties.

“We live in a very diverse country…six races, this whole pot that’s infused with everybody’s different religion and culture. It’s very unique, and it’s not something you find everywhere in the world.”

The minister also pointed to Guyana’s growing leadership role in the region, noting that the country’s willingness to support neighbouring nations during times of crisis reflects the nation’s values and strengthens diplomatic relationships.

He highlighted Guyana’s support to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa by deploying personnel and relief supplies, as examples of soft diplomacy.

According to Minister Ally, the country’s cultural identity, combined with its growing economic strength, positions Guyana to continue playing a more influential role regionally and internationally.

The Orange Economy initiative seeks to boost Guyana’s creative industries. It was officially introduced in late 2025, with a major funding of $3.7 billion earmarked in Budget 2026.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali strongly supports the concept and was instrumental in forming a National Multistakeholder Orange Economy Taskforce.

Expanding the orange economy will create new opportunities in culture, tourism, entertainment, and creative industries, while also strengthening Guyana’s diplomatic reach and national brand.