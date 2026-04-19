Digital ID, decentralised systems transforming public service delivery nationwide – Min Ally

The government’s digital identification initiative, coupled with decentralised service delivery, is set to transform how citizens access public services across Guyana.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, on Sunday, said the digital ID card will significantly improve efficiency, reduce waiting times, and enhance transparency in public service delivery.

“The digital ID card will open up services to Guyanese in a very fast, effective, efficient and transparent way,” Minister Ally stated while appearing on the Starting Point Podcast.

The digital ID system is expected to streamline services such as healthcare access, banking verification, and government transactions, allowing citizens to access services quickly and securely.

The initiative complements the government’s broader efforts to decentralise services and bring government closer to citizens.

Service centres have already been established in Regions Two, Three, and Five, allowing residents to access essential support, such as passport applications, Guyana Revenue Authority services, birth certificates, police clearances, and digital ID registration, without travelling to the city.

Minister Ally noted that additional centres are being rolled out, with Region Six expected to be operational shortly, while plans are underway to establish similar services in Region Nine.

The minister also highlighted improved monitoring systems that allow the government to track services in real time, including passport applications processed across various service locations.

He explained that authorities can now monitor how many passports are processed daily across the decentralised facilities.

These reforms form part of a wider transformation agenda aimed at building a modern, technology-driven public service capable of supporting Guyana’s rapid development.