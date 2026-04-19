King’s Baton Relay showcases unity, share values among commonwealth nations – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday said the King’s Baton Relay symbolises connection, unity and shared values across the Commonwealth at the Botanical Garden in Georgetown.

The prime minister joined Guyanese athletes, officials and representatives of the Guyana Olympic Association in the relay.

In brief remarks, Prime Minister Phillips said that Guyana’s participation in the games is a matter of pride and optimism, with the nation fully behind its athletes.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“It speaks to a modern Commonwealth that is rooted in tradition and responsive to the evolving aspirations of its people. In this regard, Guyana is proud to play its part,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

The relay, launched by His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in March 2025, is in Guyana on its symbolic journey across all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Guyana will send a 27‑member delegation to the games from July 23 to August 2, to compete in athletics, boxing, 3×3 basketball, swimming and cycling.

Athletes, government officials and representatives of the Guyana Olympic Association participate in the King’s Baton Relay

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, stated that the relay goes beyond sport and reflects the broader purpose of the Commonwealth.

“It’s the values that the Commonwealth represents…democracy, human rights, the rule of law, shared prosperity and development that are important for us here in Guyana,” the sports minister stated.

He stressed that Guyana’s future depends on collaboration rather than isolation to help strengthen Guyana’s voice and opportunities.

Following the early morning relay, participants also took part in a 5-kilometre road race along Main Street.