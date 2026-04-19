Guyana deepens strategic partnerships at Spring Meetings in Washington



The Government of Guyana has advanced its development agenda on the international stage, with Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, leading engagements at the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, DC.

A key highlight of the meetings was the recent signing of the World Bank Group Establishment Agreement between Guyana and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, alongside International Finance Corporation Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Alfonso García Mora, during the signing of the agreement

The agreement, signed by Minister Singh and IFC Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Alfonso García Mora, establishes the institutional framework for the operations of all World Bank Group entities in Guyana and strengthens support for private sector development, job creation, and sustained economic growth.

Minister Singh also participated in the AgriConnect Partners Meeting, where stakeholders reviewed progress since the initiative’s launch in October 2025 and outlined strategies to expand support for smallholder farmers by 2030.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, at the AgriConnect Partners Meeting during the 2026 Spring Meetings

He underscored Guyana’s leadership role in agriculture and food security within the Caribbean, noting that the sector remains a key pillar of the country’s non-oil economy. He highlighted Guyana’s extensive arable land and freshwater resources as critical assets in advancing regional food security.

The senior minister noted the strong alignment between the government’s policy priorities and the AgriConnect initiative, particularly in expanding access to technical support for farmers and advancing the use of science and technology in agriculture.

He reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to supporting the initiative as a pathway to sustainable growth and enhanced food security.

At the Caribbean Governors’ Meeting with World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde, Dr Singh also advocated for the region’s development priorities.

He highlighted the need for increased investment in infrastructure and supportive reforms to unlock trade and economic opportunities across the region, while expressing appreciation for the World Bank’s continued partnership.

He stressed that these challenges can only be overcome through strategic infrastructure investment and supportive reforms that unlock trade and economic opportunities.

Dr Singh also reiterated the World Bank’s valued role as Guyana’s lead development partner in human capital development, noting the importance of building a suitably skilled workforce to support the country’s rapid economic transformation.

He further identified new opportunities for collaboration, especially through digital solutions to improve educational outcomes where support is most needed.

In addition, Minister Singh called for the bank to play a more active role in supporting Guyana’s rapidly expanding private sector through financing instruments capable of mobilising investment with greater urgency.