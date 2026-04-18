New system to cut diagnostic wait times

Patients in Guyana could soon have their X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans in as little as one minute, under a new initiative announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking at the opening of a new eye hospital on Friday evening, the first privately owned facility on New Market Street, President Ali said the country has already invested in the infrastructure needed to support the shift.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the opening of the one-billion-dollar Optique Eye Hospital on New Market Street

“We have now signed on to a programme that will allow us to read X-rays, CT scans, and MRI in seconds. One minute,” he said.

For years, patients have faced lengthy delays waiting on scan results, delays that often-slowed treatment and placed added pressure on the healthcare system.

Acknowledging that reality, the president remarked, “Before, you would be waiting for hours for those scans to be read.”

The new system is expected to significantly speed up both the reading and analysis of scans, enabling medical professionals to respond to patients more quickly.

President Ali noted that that faster diagnostics will translate into stronger results across the system, saying, “that allows better outcome, faster response, and greater results.”

The initiative forms part of a broader push to expand the use of technology in Guyana’s healthcare sector, spanning diagnostics, imaging, and specialist services, where new systems and partnerships are expected to drive greater efficiency.

The goal is to establish a world-class health sector by 2030, driven by massive public investments and partnerships with the private sector.

,