15 MW power boost set to improve electricity reliability in Linden

Residents and businesses in Region Ten are set to benefit from more reliable and stable electricity as the government advances efforts to strengthen energy infrastructure in the mining town of Linden.

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Linden Electricity Company Incorporated (LECI) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the injection of 15 megawatts of clean energy into the Linden power grid.

General Manager of the Linden Electricity Company Incorporated, Avery Trim

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to modernise energy systems, improve reliability, and support economic expansion in hinterland and mining communities.

The additional power is expected to significantly improve electricity stability for thousands of residents, covering more than 14,000 households across the Mackenzie and Wismar Shores, including commercial districts and key public services.

The investment also supports the government’s aggressive housing drive in Region Ten. With improved power capacity, new housing developments will be more sustainable and attractive for residents and investors alike.

LECI’s General Manager, Avery Trim, underscored the government’s plans to develop the Wismar Land area, located in Amelia’s Ward.

“The government proposes a housing drive in the Bounceland area…this will see another 1200 receiving lands,” he said. “Currently, they are running all the line hardware to facilitate that process.”

The improved energy supply is critical to supporting this expansion and ensuring new homeowners have access to reliable electricity.

Currently, the Linden power system relies heavily on existing generation facilities, which have faced capacity constraints due to growing demand.

The new clean energy injection will reduce pressure on the current infrastructure while improving efficiency and reliability.

The project represents a major step forward in the government’s continued investment in infrastructure development, housing expansion, and improved quality of life for residents in Linden and surrounding communities.