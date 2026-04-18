Children, elderly care centres to be established in every NDC

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined plans to establish community-based care centres for children and the elderly to enhance the quality of life and strengthen social support systems in all regions.

Delivering remarks at the distribution of garbage disposal trucks on Monday, President Ali said the centres will be developed in partnership with local communities to create shared spaces that promote dignity, joy, and well-being.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks to Region Three residents

The initiative forms part of a wider “care economy” approach, integrating social infrastructure such as recreational facilities, upgraded markets, and safe public spaces to support families and community cohesion.

“[We want to create] recreational facilities that lead to better public health so that we can exercise, so we can see people coming out as families and communities and utilising these spaces in a safe way. We don’t want to see everybody running on a public road,” the president said.

President Ali emphasised that these investments are critical to building stronger, more inclusive communities, where the young and elderly are supported in safe and nurturing environments.